Police said they arrest drunken Decatur man after 5th call to deal with him on same day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Police patrols called out to deal with the same drunken Decatur man five times in one day finally arrested him Tuesday night when he screamed obscenities at his mother and grabbed her by the wrists, a sworn affidavit said.

The Decatur police affidavit said the first four call-outs had been prompted by the 39-year-old man being “intoxicated and causing a disturbance” on South Dipper Lane.

Officer Austin Clark said on the fifth occasion police saw the man walk inside an apartment and heard him yelling abuse at his 63-year old mother. “Officers then heard a loud bang against the wall at which time (the man) opened the door,” Clark added. “Officers then spoke with (his mother )who advised he had forcefully taken hold of both her wrists while in the living room of their apartment.”

The assault was witnessed by a 10-year-old granddaughter who told police she had seen her father seize hold of her grandmother.

The man was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. He is also facing a charge from a March 23 arrest for a third offense of driving under the influence of alcohol.