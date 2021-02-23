Police say armed Decatur boyfriend, drunk and high, attacks girlfriend

DECATUR — A frightened Decatur woman told police she had been attacked by her drunk and high boyfriend, and the attack grew worse when she tried to hide his handgun.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 32-year-old woman had tried to fend off her boyfriend of 10 months when he came for the weapon, and she was punched in the nose before he grabbed back the semi-automatic pistol.
“(She) ran from the bedroom to her children’s room. Inside were her two children (aged 13 and 12) and also present was a child’s friend, aged 12,” said Officer Michael Claypool, writing in the affidavit.
“(The boyfriend) pushed his way into this bedroom and punched her two times in the face. She then took the three children and ran from the home.”
The affidavit said the violence occurred between 1 and 4 a.m. Feb. 15 and police arrived and arrested the boyfriend at the home the couple shared. Police said the woman had dried blood around her nose and mouth and abrasions on her neck, face and chest and multiple broken fingernails, which supported her story of being physically attacked.
Claypool described the girlfriend as explaining the trouble first flared while the couple were in bed and the boyfriend was drinking alcohol and using cocaine. She is quoted as saying he had suddenly locked his hands around her neck and began to strangle her before pushing his fist hard into the left side of her face and ripping off her wig.
He then got out of bed to find more alcohol and use more cocaine and that is when the girlfriend said she took the opportunity to pick up his 9mm gun, lying on the floor on his side of the bed, and move it around to her side.
“(She) was scared he was going to use it on her due to past threats he had made,” said Claypool.
Police seized the weapon and found it to be reported stolen out of Indianapolis, according to Claypool. The boyfriend was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and having no FOID card.
A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed the boyfriend still held in custody with bail set at $250,000, meaning he would have to post $25,000 to be released. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid