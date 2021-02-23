Police say armed Decatur boyfriend, drunk and high, attacks girlfriend

DECATUR — A frightened Decatur woman told police she had been attacked by her drunk and high boyfriend, and the attack grew worse when she tried to hide his handgun.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 32-year-old woman had tried to fend off her boyfriend of 10 months when he came for the weapon, and she was punched in the nose before he grabbed back the semi-automatic pistol.

“(She) ran from the bedroom to her children’s room. Inside were her two children (aged 13 and 12) and also present was a child’s friend, aged 12,” said Officer Michael Claypool, writing in the affidavit.

“(The boyfriend) pushed his way into this bedroom and punched her two times in the face. She then took the three children and ran from the home.”

The affidavit said the violence occurred between 1 and 4 a.m. Feb. 15 and police arrived and arrested the boyfriend at the home the couple shared. Police said the woman had dried blood around her nose and mouth and abrasions on her neck, face and chest and multiple broken fingernails, which supported her story of being physically attacked.

