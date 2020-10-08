Police say aunt of Decatur murder victim attacked killer's daughter at courthouse

DECATUR — The aunt of a murdered Decatur man is among three people facing preliminary charges after a daughter of the convicted killer was attacked in a courthouse elevator while leaving her father’s sentencing hearing Wednesday morning.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office described the victim as being punched in the face and body multiple times as she prepared to exit the sixth floor of the Macon County Courthouse.

The affidavit said court security staff “heard screaming” and rushed in to stop the attack and detain the suspects.

“I observed several scratches on (the victim’s) forehead as well as a long scratch on the right side of her neck,” said sheriff’s Deputy Chad Wayne, who was called to the scene. “I found a large hoop earring on the floor of the elevator as well as two broken synthetic nails, white in color.”