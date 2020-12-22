Police say body found in Decatur is connected to beauty supply business

DECATUR — Police are investigating the death of a business owner whose body was found Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Haworth Avenue.

Decatur police Sgt. Steve Carroll said officers were called to the scene around 11:50 a.m. and found a 33-year-old male dead near an alleyway.

Carroll said the man is confirmed to be the owner of the Hand on Hair and had been abducted from behind the business Monday evening.

The beauty supply business is at 1340 N. Water St.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day in a statement Tuesday afternoon said the death is "deemed to be suspicious in nature" and an autopsy is scheduled Wednesday in Bloomington.

Day said the identity is being withheld until the victim's family is notified.

The 24 most unique town names in Illinois

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1