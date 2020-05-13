Police say Decatur drug dealer resists arrest until he encounters K-9 officer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police said a known Decatur drug dealer ended up needing hospital treatment after he continued resisting arrest and was then introduced to a K-9 officer early Tuesday.

A sworn affidavit said the 41-year-old man was repeatedly warned to stop struggling and fighting with officers after they encountered the parolee in the 2400 block of East Garfield Avenue just after 12 a.m.

“(He) pulled away from one officer and then lunged toward another officer… he continued to resist officers when taken to the ground,” said Decatur police Detective Chad Larner in the affidavit.

“A police K-9 had to be utilized to ultimately subdue (him). During the K-9 apprehension, he remained physically resistive and combative.”

Larner said the man had been seen discarding one plastic bag during his arrest and he dropped another five during the ambulance ride to hospital for treatment of the unspecified injuries he sustained during his arrest.

“A total weight of the six bags was determined to be approximately 14.6 grams,” said Larner, who added that the contents had field-tested positive for meth.