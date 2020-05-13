Police say Decatur drug dealer resists arrest until he encounters K-9 officer

DECATUR — Police said a known Decatur drug dealer ended up needing hospital treatment after he continued resisting arrest and was then introduced to a K-9 officer early Tuesday.
A sworn affidavit said the 41-year-old man was repeatedly warned to stop struggling and fighting with officers after they encountered the parolee in the 2400 block of East Garfield Avenue just after 12 a.m.
“(He) pulled away from one officer and then lunged toward another officer… he continued to resist officers when taken to the ground,” said Decatur police Detective Chad Larner in the affidavit.
“A police K-9 had to be utilized to ultimately subdue (him). During the K-9 apprehension, he remained physically resistive and combative.”
Larner said the man had been seen discarding one plastic bag during his arrest and he dropped another five during the ambulance ride to hospital for treatment of the unspecified injuries he sustained during his arrest.
“A total weight of the six bags was determined to be approximately 14.6 grams,” said Larner, who added that the contents had field-tested positive for meth.
Larner said police were aware the man was a parolee and “known methamphetamine distributor in Macon County” when they first approached him and saw what appeared to be a gun sticking out of his waistband. It looked exactly like a semi-automatic firearm but, after being taken from him by force, but turned out to be a replica weapon.
The affidavit lists multiple previous sentences the man has served for offenses ranging from illegal drug possession and drug-making materials possession to burglary and rape in Coles, Douglas, Fayette and Macon counties.
A check of Macon County jail records Wednesday showed the man was being held in custody with no bail available.
