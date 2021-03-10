Police say Decatur father upsets son with talk of paternity suit, and batters boy's mother

DECATUR — A drunken Decatur father who upset his 6-year-old son by storming his children’s bedroom demanding a paternity test, was arrested Sunday night after battering the child’s mother, police said.
A sworn affidavit said his outburst had woken the boy who became further upset when the man told him: “You aren’t my son.”
The affidavit said the preliminary battery charge relates to what happened after the man’s wife, and the boy’s mother, had put her son and his young sister back to bed. The 30-year-old woman said her husband grabbed their son’s video gaming console and appeared ready to leave with it; she was “elbowed” in the chin and injured as she struggled to stop him, and also sustained injuries to her right thumb, police say.
“(She) became emotional and started crying,” said police Officer Jacquelyn Danner, describing her questioning of the woman. “She stated she was just exhausted because of (his) drinking problem and violent behavior.”
The woman then showed police bruising suffered to her back after she said her 31-year-old husband had thrown her into the dining room table the previous night.
The husband, father of five children with his wife, denied everything, according to police. “(He) denied any physical acts of violence toward (her), stating he loves her and doesn't hit women,” Danner added.
“He advised he does antagonize her during arguments, making the arguments worse.”
Danner said the man had been convicted of domestic battery after pleading guilty in 2017 and was sentenced to two years of probation and three days in jail, with credit for two days previously spent in custody.
A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $15,000, meaning he would have to post $1,500 to be released. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $30,000. If he makes bail, he is ordered to stay away from his wife and the family home.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
