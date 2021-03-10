Police say Decatur father upsets son with talk of paternity suit, and batters boy's mother

DECATUR — A drunken Decatur father who upset his 6-year-old son by storming his children’s bedroom demanding a paternity test, was arrested Sunday night after battering the child’s mother, police said.

A sworn affidavit said his outburst had woken the boy who became further upset when the man told him: “You aren’t my son.”

The affidavit said the preliminary battery charge relates to what happened after the man’s wife, and the boy’s mother, had put her son and his young sister back to bed. The 30-year-old woman said her husband grabbed their son’s video gaming console and appeared ready to leave with it; she was “elbowed” in the chin and injured as she struggled to stop him, and also sustained injuries to her right thumb, police say.

“(She) became emotional and started crying,” said police Officer Jacquelyn Danner, describing her questioning of the woman. “She stated she was just exhausted because of (his) drinking problem and violent behavior.”

The woman then showed police bruising suffered to her back after she said her 31-year-old husband had thrown her into the dining room table the previous night.