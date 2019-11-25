Police say Decatur man disfigured his wife's face in beating

DECATUR — A Decatur man is said to have beaten his wife of 2½ months so severely that police accuse him of permanently disfiguring her face, authorities said.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said the beating happened Aug. 30 but officers did not find and arrest the 54-year-old man until Sunday evening.

He was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery involving permanent disfigurement and committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Writing in the affidavit, Officer Charles Lane said the 56-year-old victim still had scabbing in her scalp from where eight staples had been removed after a previous beating at the hands of her husband. She had also suffered multiple fractures in her left wrist and forearm and the arm was encased in a soft splint.

She is quoted as telling police her husband had been arrested for that beating Aug. 12 but she believed the case had been dropped after she refused to cooperate with his prosecution. “(She) advised she has now reconsidered this position on the old case as well as this new case,” Lane added.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}