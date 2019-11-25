Police say Decatur man disfigured his wife's face in beating

DECATUR — A Decatur man is said to have beaten his wife of 2½ months so severely that police accuse him of permanently disfiguring her face, authorities said.
A sworn Decatur police affidavit said the beating happened Aug. 30 but officers did not find and arrest the 54-year-old man until Sunday evening.
He was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery involving permanent disfigurement and committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
Writing in the affidavit, Officer Charles Lane said the 56-year-old victim still had scabbing in her scalp from where eight staples had been removed after a previous beating at the hands of her husband. She had also suffered multiple fractures in her left wrist and forearm and the arm was encased in a soft splint.
She is quoted as telling police her husband had been arrested for that beating Aug. 12 but she believed the case had been dropped after she refused to cooperate with his prosecution. “(She) advised she has now reconsidered this position on the old case as well as this new case,” Lane added.
The woman told police this latest beating had followed a night of drinking with her husband in the basement room where they live in her mother-in-law’s home. She described him as waking up suddenly and immediately attacking her.
“(She) said (he) punched her in the face with closed fists approximately four or five times and then shoved her out of her chair onto the floor,” Lane said. “She reported that he then kicked her in the head and face two or three times.”
Lane said she had facial swelling and “torn and bleeding skin” on her left cheek, swollen lips and a cracked and bleeding tooth in her upper jaw when police saw her.
The wife said the attack only stopped when the man heard his mother — alerted by the sounds of screaming and fighting — coming downstairs to investigate. Lane said the mother saw her wounded daughter-in-law and fled upstairs and locked herself in her room to call 911 as her son pounded on the door telling her not to make the call.
The man had fled the home before police arrived. Macon County Jail records showed that he remained in custody Monday night in lieu of posting bail set at $100,000.
