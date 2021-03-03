Police say Decatur man hit ex-girlfriend with gun

DECATUR — Police said a 40-year-old man used a rifle to hit his ex-girlfriend, 20. He faces a preliminary charge of domestic battery with prior convictions.
Decatur police in court documents said the woman told authorities she was hit in the back of the head with the rifle after an argument on Feb. 19. She was left with a 1-inch gash on her neck and a bump behind her right ear, police said in the sworn affidavit.
Authorities said the two were not living together.
They said in the court documents that the man on Tuesday was in the the front yard of the woman's house in the 3100 block of East Garfield Avenue at 2 a.m. and grabbed her by the neck and pushed her inside. She was slapped twice with an open hand, leaving a scratch, swelling and a bruise, police said.
The man told police he didn't have a rifle but did say he pushed her inside the house "because there was an unknown car outside the house," the affidavit read.
The preliminary charge is subject to review by prosecutors. A check of jail records Wednesday afternoon showed he was held on $100,000 bail, meaning $10,000 is required for release on bond.
Records kept by the Macon County Circuit Clerk's office shows the man to have a prior domestic violence conviction.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten