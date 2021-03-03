 Skip to main content
Police say Decatur man hit ex-girlfriend with gun
DECATUR — Police said a 40-year-old man used a rifle to hit his ex-girlfriend, 20. He faces a preliminary charge of domestic battery with prior convictions.

Decatur police in court documents said the woman told authorities she was hit in the back of the head with the rifle after an argument on Feb. 19. She was left with a 1-inch gash on her neck and a bump behind her right ear, police said in the sworn affidavit.

Authorities said the two were not living together.

They said in the court documents that the man on Tuesday was in the the front yard of the woman's house in the 3100 block of East Garfield Avenue at 2 a.m. and grabbed her by the neck and pushed her inside. She was slapped twice with an open hand, leaving a scratch, swelling and a bruise, police said. 

The man told police he didn't have a rifle but did say he pushed her inside the house "because there was an unknown car outside the house," the affidavit read. 

The preliminary charge is subject to review by prosecutors. A check of jail records Wednesday afternoon showed he was held on $100,000 bail, meaning $10,000 is required for release on bond. 

Records kept by the Macon County Circuit Clerk's office shows the man to have a prior domestic violence conviction. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

