Police say Decatur man knocks himself out as he runs to escape gunfire

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man who was under fire and running for his life escaped the bullets but knocked himself out when he tried to dash into the shelter of his home with a tactical roll through the front doorway.

Decatur police describe the 29-year-old man telling officers he had caught his head on the door as he made his desperate bid to get clear. “He said he temporarily lost consciousness when he hit the door but he refused medical attention,” said Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland.

The incident happened around 1:51 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of West Marietta Street and North Hill Avenue. Copeland said police patrols had already been dispatched to the area after two callers had reported hearing four to five shots, when officers were flagged down by the man.

Copeland said the man told police he had just been dropped off outside his home when he saw a vehicle pull up and someone inside the car yelled at him using foul language. Copeland said the man anticipated he was about to be attacked and that he was when he started running toward his front door.

“Two 9mm shell casings were later located by police in the roadway,” Copeland added.