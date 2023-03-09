DECATUR — Police said an armed Decatur felon told them he was busy selling “dog food” — a slang name for heroin — and hoped to profit by thousands of dollars on the sales.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said a detective working with the U.S. Marshals Task Force caught up with defendant Jechelle D. Hendrix on the morning of Feb. 14.

Hendrix was being sought on an arrest warrant for home invasion and Detective Jason Hesse said officers had found him in a car in the 2200 block of North 40th Street. Inside the vehicle, the detective said, were a .38 caliber revolver and a 9mm semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine, and the drugs.

“(Hendrix) advised both weapons belonged to him and said he has had them for a couple of months,” said Hesse, who signed the affidavit.

“Hendrix also estimated he had approximately 27 grams of ‘D’, or Dog Food, which is street slang for heroin. Hendrix advised after purchasing the heroin he would profit $2,000 after he sells it.”

Hendrix was arraigned Feb. 23 in Macon County Circuit Court on charges of dealing in heroin, armed violence and being an armed habitual criminal. He was also charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon and has yet to enter a formal plea.

Hendrix was granted time by Judge Lindsey Shelton to hire a defense attorney and is scheduled to be back in court with his lawyer on Friday.

The defendant also appeared in court March 1, pleading not guilty to the home invasion charge and further charges of robbery, residential burglary and criminal trespass. A pretrial hearing on those charges is scheduled for May 3.

Hendrix, who has previous convictions for possession of a weapon by a felon and drug dealing, remained in custody of the Macon County Jail Wednesday. Bail is set at $350,000, requiring him to post a bond of $35,000 to be freed.

