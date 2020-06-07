Police say Decatur man punched, stomped and slashed his girlfriend with steak knives

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — A 63-year-old Decatur man remained held in the Macon County Jail Sunday night on preliminary charges he beat, stomped and repeatedly cut and stabbed his girlfriend in a frenzied attack.

A sworn affidavit filed by Decatur Police Officer Jacob Stewart said the man had beaten the 68-year-old woman with his fists and “stomped on her face with his shoe.” Stewart said the man then armed himself with two steak knives before “poking and slicing her all over her body” in the attack, which happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

“Officers observed and documented numerous small slices, cuts and punctures to (the woman) all over her abdomen, breasts, arms, legs and buttocks,” said Stewart, who had gone to Decatur Memorial Hospital where the woman was being treated.

“Officers who also saw severe facial bruising … a swollen purple upper lip and a shoe print bruise to her cheek that is consistent with (the man) stomping on her face,” Stewart added.

He said the victim, who has dated her live-in boyfriend for 30 years, said she had been told by doctors that some of her cuts would need to be stitched closed. Stewart said officers spoke to an emergency room doctor who said the woman’s wounds were so severe she will be left with permanent scarring.