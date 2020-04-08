Police say Decatur sex offender was viewing and distributing child porn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — A registered Decatur child sex offender appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to 14 charges of possessing and distributing child pornography involving children as young as 2.

Tyler D. Jeffrey, 27, also denied four counts of failing to report annually as required by sex offender registration rules.

Jeffrey, represented by defense attorney Michelle Sanders, told Judge Thomas Little that he was waiving his right to a preliminary hearing to determine if there was probable cause to try him. Little put the case on the trial list of Judge Jeffrey Geisler and scheduled a pretrial hearing for June 2. Jeffrey remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $100,000, which means he must post $10,000 to be released.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police about the charges said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified detectives in December that a person in the Decatur area was using Gmail and Facebook to “possess and distribute child pornography.”