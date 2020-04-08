Police say Decatur sex offender was viewing and distributing child porn

DECATUR — A registered Decatur child sex offender appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to 14 charges of possessing and distributing child pornography involving children as young as 2.
Tyler D. Jeffrey, 27, also denied four counts of failing to report annually as required by sex offender registration rules.
Jeffrey, represented by defense attorney Michelle Sanders, told Judge Thomas Little that he was waiving his right to a preliminary hearing to determine if there was probable cause to try him. Little put the case on the trial list of Judge Jeffrey Geisler and scheduled a pretrial hearing for June 2. Jeffrey remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $100,000, which means he must post $10,000 to be released.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police about the charges said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified detectives in December that a person in the Decatur area was using Gmail and Facebook to “possess and distribute child pornography.”
Facebook identified several user names and email addresses that police said they were able to trace directly to Jeffrey. Detective Ronald Borowczyk reviewed multiple files turned over by Facebook and found depictions of female children — estimated in age from 2 to 14 — engaged in sex acts with adult men or pictured in sexual poses.
Aside from the alleged crime of possessing and distributing such images, Borowczyk said sex offender registration rules require Jeffrey to report all email and internet sites he uses, which police said he failed to do.
A check of court records shows that Jeffrey pleaded guilty in September 2011 to one count of criminal sexual abuse involving a child. He was sentenced to conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to register as a sex offender.
