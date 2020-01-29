Police say Decatur woman faces felony drug charge after officers found over 1.6 ounces of meth in purse

DECATUR — A 30-year-old Decatur woman is facing a Class X felony drug charge after police say they found over 1.6 ounces of methamphetamine in her purse during a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said members of the Decatur Police Department Community Action Team conducted a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of South Maffit and East Wood Streets after a vehicle failed to signal 100 feet before turning.

Copeland said the vehicle was occupied by four people. Officers took one man into custody who they say had a persons wanted for aggravated battery and failed to appear in court for an obstructing justice charge.

A K-9 unit was called in to conduct a sniff for reasons unknown, Copeland said. Located inside of the 30-year-old woman's purse was two separate baggies of field tested positive methamphetamine weighing a total of 46.7 grams, or about 1.65 ounces.

She was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail. She is facing a preliminary Class X felony charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Bond has not been set as of Wednesday morning.

