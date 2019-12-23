Police say he spray-painted 'Traitor' in Decatur Police Department lobby, on courthouse doors. On Friday, he appeared in court.

He paid up, police said, but was told not to come back after making threats against the store owner and his staff Aug. 9. Stewart returned later that day and smashed store windows, cut phone cables and filled locks with glue and was arrested that night. Back on the streets again Aug. 11, police said Stewart set off on a bicycle to target five different buildings in Decatur, including the Bicycle Shoppe, which had “Traitor” painted on the boards covering its broken windows.