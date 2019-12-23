You are the owner of this article.
Police say he spray-painted 'Traitor' in Decatur Police Department lobby, on courthouse doors. On Friday, he appeared in court.
Police say he spray-painted 'Traitor' in Decatur Police Department lobby, on courthouse doors. On Friday, he appeared in court.

Travis C. Stewart

DECATUR — A Decatur man who vandalized a store and spray-painted the words “Traitor” in the lobby of the Decatur police headquarters and on the entrance doors of the Macon County Courthouse has been sentenced to 24 months probation.

Travis C. Stewart, 35, appeared in the courthouse Friday and pleaded guilty to a single charge of criminal defacement of property in a plea deal negotiated by his attorney, Dave Ellison.

Stewart was also sentenced to 60 days in the Macon County Jail but given credit for 60 days already spent in custody since his arrest in August. Stewart was ordered to pay restitution of $5,834 and further ordered to continue with his “current course of mental health treatment.”

Sworn affidavits about the incidents from Decatur police said Stewart set off on a one-man vandalism rampage after getting into an argument at the Decatur Bicycle Shoppe, 1230 E. Pershing Road, over money he was said to have owed on a bike.

He paid up, police said, but was told not to come back after making threats against the store owner and his staff Aug. 9. Stewart returned later that day and smashed store windows, cut phone cables and filled locks with glue and was arrested that night. Back on the streets again Aug. 11, police said Stewart set off on a bicycle to target five different buildings in Decatur, including the Bicycle Shoppe, which had “Traitor” painted on the boards covering its broken windows.

Police said Stewart then continued his “Traitor” spray-painting attacks, striking at the police headquarters, the courthouse, the Heritage Behavioral Health Center at 151 N. Main St. and a building on the Decatur Memorial Hospital campus. Standing 6-feet-4-inches tall and wearing a black Spandex bike outfit, Stewart was easily noticeable and police said he was caught in the act on several surveillance cameras. By 8:14 p.m. on Aug. 11 he had been found and arrested, according to the police affidavit.

As an additional part of Stewart’s sentencing, he was also ordered to pay $250 to have his DNA added to a State Police criminal database and told to have no contact with the Decatur Bicycle Shoppe or any DMH building in Macon County.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

