Police say man led them on chase, kicked Decatur officer while being treated at hospital

DECATUR — Police said a drugged and drunk Decatur man is facing multiple charges after he stole a car, crashed into a house and kicked an officer in the head at the hospital where he was being treated.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the drama started Sunday afternoon after police received “numerous calls” about a suspect causing trouble in the Jasper Mobile Home Park.

One resident told police the man showed up on his doorstep clearly “drunk or high” while making strange statements before saying “I do drugs” and then wandering off, leaving a bag holding half a gram of methamphetamine on the front porch steps.

Another resident is quoted as saying he confronted the man after seeing him walking along pulling a small trailer he had stolen from the back of the resident’s home. The resident told police he was punched in the face by the man and, when a neighbor pulled up in a car and got out to help the resident, the 24-year-old man jumped into the car and drove off, hitting a parked vehicle and damaging the trailer as he fled.

Writing in the affidavit, Officer James Weddle said police found the man and arrested him at 2:30 p.m. after he hit speeds of 65 mph before crashing into a house in the 700 block of East Van Buren Avenue.