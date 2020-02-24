Police say man led them on chase, kicked Decatur officer while being treated at hospital

DECATUR — Police said a drugged and drunk Decatur man is facing multiple charges after he stole a car, crashed into a house and kicked an officer in the head at the hospital where he was being treated.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the drama started Sunday afternoon after police received “numerous calls” about a suspect causing trouble in the Jasper Mobile Home Park.
One resident told police the man showed up on his doorstep clearly “drunk or high” while making strange statements before saying “I do drugs” and then wandering off, leaving a bag holding half a gram of methamphetamine on the front porch steps.
Another resident is quoted as saying he confronted the man after seeing him walking along pulling a small trailer he had stolen from the back of the resident’s home. The resident told police he was punched in the face by the man and, when a neighbor pulled up in a car and got out to help the resident, the 24-year-old man jumped into the car and drove off, hitting a parked vehicle and damaging the trailer as he fled.
Writing in the affidavit, Officer James Weddle said police found the man and arrested him at 2:30 p.m. after he hit speeds of 65 mph before crashing into a house in the 700 block of East Van Buren Avenue.
Weddle said the man tried to flee the car by kicking out the back window after the homeowner confronted him and grabbed the keys out of the ignition; the homeowner then held the car's doors shut until police arrived.
Weddle said witnesses had earlier described the man sitting in the car and eating what appeared to be a packet of drugs while another witness had seized an open bottle of whiskey from the vehicle.
According to the affidavit, the man’s blood alcohol level was found to be .300 (the legal limit is .08) after his blood was drawn at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, where Weddle said the man continued to cause problems.
“While at St. Mary’s (he) ripped out his IV which caused him to bleed profusely,” Weddle added. “He then began wiping blood all over his face and torso.”
The man appeared to calm down but then made a lunge for the needle a nurse was using to try and start a new IV. “While his arms were being restrained by officers, he kicked (an officer) in the head,” Weddle said. As police finally got the man under control, Weddle quotes him as claiming to be a member of a street gang and making death threats to officers and their families.
The full preliminary charge list against the man reads: possession of meth, two counts of theft, aggravated battery, aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting police, threatening a public official and criminal damage. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
A check of Macon County Jail records showed the man remained in custody Monday night with no bail available.
