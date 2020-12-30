Police say man terrified Decatur woman after he goes to the wrong address

DECATUR — A Decatur woman told police she was terrified when a man repeatedly tried to open her apartment door and step inside Tuesday morning.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 32-year-old woman yelled for the man to leave her alone but he became more insistent: “The man started kicking and hitting the door demanding to be let in,” said Officer Michael Claypool, writing in the affidavit.
“At this time (the woman) opened the door and administered a short burst of pepper spray to the man’s face and slammed the door. The man continued to kick and hit the door while yelling things like ‘You are in my apartment. (Expletive). I’m calling the cops. I’ll kill you, (expletive).”
Claypool said police arrived at the woman’s address in the 3000 block of Beth Boulevard to find her “very upset, crying and shaking”, with the man still standing outside her door. But when he told police the apartment where he lived, it was obvious the 40-year old man, described in the affidavit as intoxicated, had gone to the wrong address.
“He advised that he made a mistake and was sprayed in the face for it. (He) thought that should be enough,” added Claypool.
But the officer decided it wasn't, and booked him on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct. A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $1,000, meaning he must post $100 to be released.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
