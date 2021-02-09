Police say man who whipped Decatur girl with belt is now jailed

DECATUR — Police said the Decatur man who used lashes from a belt to discipline a young girl — after the same child had been beaten with a kitchen spatula by her mother — was arrested and jailed Monday.

The 29-year-old man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a child and committing domestic battery while having a previous domestic battery conviction.

The alleged attack on the 12-year-old girl dates from an investigation Feb. 4 when the girl’s mother, 38, was arrested on the same charges. Police were called to the child’s home on Western Avenue to assist a Department of Children and Family Services investigator who had become concerned about bruising injuries on the child.

A sworn affidavit from Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Anello said an emergency room doctor later confirmed that bruising on the girl’s buttocks and thigh was consistent with being struck by a spatula and whipped with a belt. Police had been searching for the man, who is the child’s uncle, after they had arrested the mother; she has since been released on bail of $2,000 after posting a $200 bond.

