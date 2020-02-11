Police say Mount Zion man strangled wife while 7 kids were in house

MOUNT ZION — A Mount Zion man with seven children and “anger management issues” strangled his wife after getting into an argument with her about custody paperwork he had received from his ex-wife, a police report says.
The attack happened Saturday morning and a sworn affidavit from Mount Zion Police Department quotes the wife as saying the custody letter had “stressed him out.”
Police Officer Jon Layendecker then quotes her as saying her husband seized her by the throat and she became frightened, telling him to stop. “His wife indicated she could not breathe while (he) had his hand around her throat,” Layendecker said. “The discoloration I observed on his wife’s throat was consistent in size with a thumb being around her throat.”
Layendecker said he also saw other discoloration and bruising around her neck and the woman also told him she had been grabbed by the arms and thrown to the ground during the assault.
You have free articles remaining.
“The couple’s seven children, all ages 7 and under, were present in the house when this took place ... however, the children did not witness any of this,” added Layendecker.
“His wife claimed he has anger management issues but refuses to get help. He has previously been arrested by our department for domestic battery in 2018.”
The man was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.
Macon County Jail records show the man was released on $10,000 bond after posting $1,000 to get out. He has been ordered to stay away from his wife, her home and her workplace.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid