Police say Mount Zion man strangled wife while 7 kids were in house

MOUNT ZION — A Mount Zion man with seven children and “anger management issues” strangled his wife after getting into an argument with her about custody paperwork he had received from his ex-wife, a police report says.

The attack happened Saturday morning and a sworn affidavit from Mount Zion Police Department quotes the wife as saying the custody letter had “stressed him out.”

Police Officer Jon Layendecker then quotes her as saying her husband seized her by the throat and she became frightened, telling him to stop. “His wife indicated she could not breathe while (he) had his hand around her throat,” Layendecker said. “The discoloration I observed on his wife’s throat was consistent in size with a thumb being around her throat.”

Layendecker said he also saw other discoloration and bruising around her neck and the woman also told him she had been grabbed by the arms and thrown to the ground during the assault.

“The couple’s seven children, all ages 7 and under, were present in the house when this took place ... however, the children did not witness any of this,” added Layendecker.

“His wife claimed he has anger management issues but refuses to get help. He has previously been arrested by our department for domestic battery in 2018.”