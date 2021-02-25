 Skip to main content
Police say sting operation arrests Decatur man who thought he was meeting a prostitute
DECATUR — A Decatur man who thought he was meeting a prostitute for sex in return for cash and cocaine instead suddenly found his hotel room full of police officers in the process of arresting him, a sworn affidavit said.

Decatur police say the 30-year-old man struggled and resisted being taken into custody at about 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, managing to swallow a small bag of cocaine as officers fought to control him and shot him with a stun gun.

The affidavit said police found dabs of field-tested positive cocaine powder on a counter near where the man had been standing. A search of his vehicle after an alert by a police dog produced 110 grams of cannabis, along with more than $5,600 in cash. In addition, police said the man was carrying more than $6,100 in a bag.

Officer Brent Morey said police had encountered the man while working an investigation into the solicitation of sexual acts. “An advertisement was placed on a website known for prostitution/sex trafficking using a Decatur Police officer who was posing as a prostitute,” Morey added, writing in the affidavit.

Morey said the officer had conversations with the man by phone and they agreed to meet “to have sexual relations” for $150. Morey said the man also agreed to give the officer a “gram n 40”, which he said in street slang translated into one gram of cocaine and $40.

During a meeting at a Decatur hotel, “The officer observed (him) pull out a clear plastic bag which contained suspected cocaine,” said Morey. “The officer then gave the arrest team the signal to make the arrest.”

After struggling with him for several minutes and shooting him with the stun gun and taking him to the ground, Morey said the man was questioned in a Mirandized interview. “He advised he came to the hotel to drink and hang out with a female,” Morey added. “He did admit to bringing cocaine with him.”

The man was booked on preliminary charges of solicitation of a sexual act, resisting police, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed the man is free after posting bond of $5,000 on bail of $50,000; prosecutors had asked for bail of $100,000.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

