Police say sting operation arrests Decatur man who thought he was meeting a prostitute

DECATUR — A Decatur man who thought he was meeting a prostitute for sex in return for cash and cocaine instead suddenly found his hotel room full of police officers in the process of arresting him, a sworn affidavit said.

Decatur police say the 30-year-old man struggled and resisted being taken into custody at about 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, managing to swallow a small bag of cocaine as officers fought to control him and shot him with a stun gun.

The affidavit said police found dabs of field-tested positive cocaine powder on a counter near where the man had been standing. A search of his vehicle after an alert by a police dog produced 110 grams of cannabis, along with more than $5,600 in cash. In addition, police said the man was carrying more than $6,100 in a bag.

Officer Brent Morey said police had encountered the man while working an investigation into the solicitation of sexual acts. “An advertisement was placed on a website known for prostitution/sex trafficking using a Decatur Police officer who was posing as a prostitute,” Morey added, writing in the affidavit.