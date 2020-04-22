Police say they caught prowler who stole from West End Decatur home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — A man is accused of stealing a tablet computer from a West End Decatur home just as the female homeowner was dialing 911 to report him as a prowler, a police sworn affidavit said.

Writing in the affidavit, Decatur police Officer Jordan Girard said he responded to the call at 4:30 p.m. Monday and caught the 21-year-old suspect in Fairview Park, which is near the homeowner's house. He said the man was carrying a tablet computer.

“Upon further speaking with (the homeowner) I was informed that she believed that the suspect had stolen a tablet from the sun room attached to her residence while she was calling 911,” Girard added.

“I then conducted a street show-up with (the homeowner) to which she positively identified (the man) as being the person she observed peeking into the windows of her house.”

Girard said a check of the tablet showed that it was assigned to the husband of the 60-year-old woman. The suspect was then booked on a preliminary charge of residential burglary. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

The suspect remained held in the Macon County Jail on Wednesday with bail set at $10,000, which means he must post $1,000 to be released.