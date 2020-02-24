Police say woman stabs stuffed bear given as Valentine's Day gift during fight with boyfriend

DECATUR — A Decatur woman was arrested after attempting to cut up a Valentine’s Day cuddly bear gift with a knife and then cutting her boyfriend with the blade when he tried to rescue the bear he bought her, police say.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment in Wellington Way. The affidavit said the 19-year-old woman became enraged and tried to slash the bear after the boyfriend she lives with told her he couldn’t give her a ride to work because his car needed repairs.

“(He) advised (she) punched him, slapped him and kneed him in the groin and unintentionally cut his left middle finger with a knife,” said police Officer Robert Murray, writing in the affidavit. “He advised his finger was cut as he attempted to take a stuffed bear away from her, which he had just purchased for her for Valentine’s Day.”

The woman was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Macon County Jail records show the woman is free on bail set at $5,000, which means she posted $500 to be released. Her bail conditions order her to stay away from her boyfriend and his home.

