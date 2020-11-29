 Skip to main content
Police scrambling to track culprits who pelted Decatur home with eggs, again
Police scrambling to track culprits who pelted Decatur home with eggs, again

DECATUR — A Decatur home and three vehicles belonging to the family that lives there were pelted with eggs Friday afternoon — the fourth time in two weeks they have been the target of such attacks, police said.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the latest incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the family’s house in the 200 block of North Country Club Road. Copeland said the previous attacks occurred between Nov. 13 and Nov. 25.

The detective said a 44-year-old woman made the latest complaint but could offer no information about why the house and vehicles were targeted or provide any insights that might help crack the case.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

