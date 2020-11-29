Police scrambling to track culprits who pelted Decatur home with eggs, again

DECATUR — A Decatur home and three vehicles belonging to the family that lives there were pelted with eggs Friday afternoon — the fourth time in two weeks they have been the target of such attacks, police said.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the latest incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the family’s house in the 200 block of North Country Club Road. Copeland said the previous attacks occurred between Nov. 13 and Nov. 25.

The detective said a 44-year-old woman made the latest complaint but could offer no information about why the house and vehicles were targeted or provide any insights that might help crack the case.

