Police seek help identifying Forsyth theft suspect
Police seek help identifying Forsyth theft suspect

FORSYTH— The Macon County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in solving a theft in Forsyth. 

The sheriff's office posted a picture of the suspect on Facebook Tuesday morning.

Anyone who can help identify the pictured suspect is asked to call authorities at (217) 424-1334.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

