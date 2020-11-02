Police seek help in recent Target thefts

DECATUR— Police are seeking the public's help in several recent thefts at Target.

Officials with the Decatur Police Department say the pictured suspects entered the store, filled their shopping carts with "high dollar items" costing several thousands of dollars and exited without paying.

Police say the suspects are believed to have committed similar thefts at other Central Illinois Target stores.

Anyone with information on the suspects or suspect vehicle is asked to call call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.