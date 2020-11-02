 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seek help in recent Target thefts
0 comments

Police seek help in recent Target thefts

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Police are seeking the public's help in several recent thefts at Target.

Officials with the Decatur Police Department say the pictured suspects entered the store, filled their shopping carts with "high dollar items" costing several thousands of dollars and exited without paying. 

target suspect 1
target suspect 2
target suspect 3
target suspect vehicle

Police say the suspects are believed to have committed similar thefts at other Central Illinois Target stores.

Anyone with information on the suspects or suspect vehicle is asked to call call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News