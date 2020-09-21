 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seek information in September 2019 shooting
0 comments

Police seek information in September 2019 shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police are seeking information about a September 2019 homicide.

A victim was shot and killed around 1:35 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2019 in the 900 block of North Morgan Street, according to the Decatur Police Department. Police say an investigation revealed that a Black male passenger wearing a mask in a gold-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer committed the shooting.

No suspect was identified during the initial investigation, police say. 

Crime Stopper is offering $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477 or Detective Hall directly at (217) 542-3443. 

Callers may remain anonymous. 

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News