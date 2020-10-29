Police seek information on man who robbed Decatur business at gunpoint

DECATUR— Police say a man with a revolver robbed an auto glass repair shop Wednesday afternoon.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the suspect walked into the Satellite Auto Glass Shop at 1303 N. Main St. around 4:30 p.m. while an employee was counting money for deposit. The suspect initially demanded the money and then pointed a revolver at the employee after he was told no, according to the sergeant.

Copeland said the suspect took the money that was laid out on the counter and fled the store heading westbound on Grand Avenue on a maroon or red minibike.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male around 6' tall and 165 pounds who was wearing a blue surgical mask, black skullcap, black hood sweatshirt and gray sweatpants while committing the robbery.

The victim wasn't injured during the incident, police say.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

