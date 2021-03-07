Police seek man accused of stabbing Decatur woman's ex-boyfriend

DECATUR — Police said they were searching for the current boyfriend of a Decatur woman who is accused of stabbing the woman's former boyfriend in the abdomen with a steak knife.

The 34-year-old victim was wounded Saturday evening and, while police reports said his wound was not understood to be life-threatening, he underwent surgery at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the 42-year-old suspect had been present with the victim and the woman, aged 37, in a room at the Intown Motel, 1013 E. Eldorado St.

Copeland said reports from the scene described the two men and the woman drinking together along with two others when the violence flared.

“The victim had a 1-inch-long puncture wound to the upper left side of his abdomen,” Copeland added.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

