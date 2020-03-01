Police seek suspect after Decatur man is shot in the hip

DECATUR — Police were continuing their search for a gunman after a 19-year-old Decatur man was shot in the hip Friday afternoon.

Written reports said Decatur Police officers responded to the 1300 block of East Wellington Way at 2:45 p.m. after getting calls on multiple shots fired and a wounded man.

“Upon arrival they found the victim at the office of an apartment complex with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the right hip,” said Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland, speaking Sunday afternoon. Copeland said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment of an injury that was understood to be non life-threatening.

The detective said a maintenance man working nearby told police he heard four or five shots and went outside to investigate. “He said he saw the victim running along in obvious pain,” said Copeland, explaining the maintenance worker had taken the victim to the office area to get help.

Police recovered four 9mm shell casings from the scene and said a suspect was described as a black male, 5-feet-7 to 5-feet-10 inches tall, 150-170 pounds, aged between 20 and 25 and wearing a blue/gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.