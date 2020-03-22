You are the owner of this article.
Police seek suspect who robbed Decatur pharmacy at knife-point
Police seek suspect who robbed Decatur pharmacy at knife-point

DECATUR — Police are seeking a knife-wielding suspect who held-up and robbed the CVS pharmacy located at 570 N. Fairview Avenue in Decatur.

Decatur police Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the man threatened staff with the weapon before escaping with a quantity of cash around 7:31 p.m. Friday. The robber is described as a white male, approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall, and wearing a black hooded jacket and black ski mask.

Copeland said police are reviewing surveillance video and also appealing to anyone with information to come forward. Call (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

