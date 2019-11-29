Police seeking information after 1 person killed, 1 wounded in Decatur shooting Thursday night

DECATUR — A 20-year-old man was killed and another person wounded after a shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cantrell Street, according to police and the Macon County Coroner's Office.

Decatur police responded to the area at 8:30 p.m. after being notified about a person having been shot, Sgt. Steve Carroll said in a statement released Friday morning.

Coroner Michael Day identified the man who was killed as Tommy King of Decatur. King was pronounced dead at 9:09 p.m., shortly after arriving to the Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room by ambulance. He had suffered what Day described as "gunshot trauma."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A 19-year-old Decatur resident was wounded in the shooting and found at the scene, and was transferred to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Carroll said. Day said the person was taken to an out-of-county trauma center.

"The Decatur Police Department is investigating leads, interviewing witnesses and processing physical evidence," Carroll said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers (217) 423-TIPS (8477) or (217) 424-2734.

An autopsy is scheduled for today in McLean County. An inquest is pending.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 12 Angry 2

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.