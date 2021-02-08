Police seize 2 pounds of meth after targeting 'known' drug dealer and accomplice, report says

DECATUR — Police said they seized more than two pounds of methamphetamine after targeting a Decatur man they described as a known drug dealer.
The 44-year-old man was pulled over and arrested the evening of Feb. 3 driving a pickup truck at the intersection of North Commercial Crossing and North Brush College Road. Police said riding as a passenger with him was a 29-year-old prison parolee and both were booked on preliminary charges of dealing in meth.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police Detective Jason Hesse said members of the department’s Street Crimes Unit had previously been conducting a surveillance operation on the 44-year-old man, a “known methamphetamine distributor.”
A police dog called Leeroy Jenkins had alerted to the presence of drug odors after the vehicle was pulled over and Hesse said officers found over a pound of meth in a “heat-sealed package” resting on the front floorboards next to the 29-year-old passenger.
“In the glove box of the vehicle, across from the front seat passenger, detectives located another heat-sealed package of field-tested positive methamphetamine,” added Hesse.
“This package had an approximate weight of 483 grams (1.06 pounds) with packaging. Based on the detective's prior training and experience, the amount of methamphetamine seized is consistent with a distribution amount.”
The affidavit quotes the passenger as confessing he had arranged the purchase of the drug and the two men were on their way back to Decatur after having left town to go complete the deal.
“(The passenger) advised he took $5,800 to purchase one pound and (the driver) took $5,800 to purchase the second pound,” Hesse said. The passenger, who has served previous prison sentences for manufacturing meth and possession of firearms, is quoted as telling police he planned to “deliver the drug to another individual.”
But the 44-year-old driver is quoted as denying everything. Hesse said he told police he had picked the other man up and took him out of Decatur to go look at a vehicle. He said the other man got out of the car for a while and the driver did not see where he went.
“He stated he had no knowledge of anything illegal in the vehicle,” added Jesse. “He advised he did not see (the passenger) place anything in the vehicle, despite being seated directly next to him in the vehicle.”
A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that the driver is free after posting bond of $10,000 on bail set at $100,000. The passenger, with bail set at the same amount, remained in custody. He also faces an additional preliminary charge of violation of parole.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
