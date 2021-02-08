Police seize 2 pounds of meth after targeting 'known' drug dealer and accomplice, report says

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The affidavit quotes the passenger as confessing he had arranged the purchase of the drug and the two men were on their way back to Decatur after having left town to go complete the deal.

“(The passenger) advised he took $5,800 to purchase one pound and (the driver) took $5,800 to purchase the second pound,” Hesse said. The passenger, who has served previous prison sentences for manufacturing meth and possession of firearms, is quoted as telling police he planned to “deliver the drug to another individual.”

But the 44-year-old driver is quoted as denying everything. Hesse said he told police he had picked the other man up and took him out of Decatur to go look at a vehicle. He said the other man got out of the car for a while and the driver did not see where he went.

“He stated he had no knowledge of anything illegal in the vehicle,” added Jesse. “He advised he did not see (the passenger) place anything in the vehicle, despite being seated directly next to him in the vehicle.”

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that the driver is free after posting bond of $10,000 on bail set at $100,000. The passenger, with bail set at the same amount, remained in custody. He also faces an additional preliminary charge of violation of parole.