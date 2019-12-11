You are the owner of this article.
Police: 5 smashed windows in Decatur home leave damage bill of $1,000
DECATUR — Police are investigating a criminal damage case after five windows, valued at $1,000, were smashed in a Decatur home.

Decatur police Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 67-year-old resident of the Millikin Place house told police the windows were last seen undamaged at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. He found them broken at 9 a.m. later the same day.

“The damage was consistent with rocks being thrown at the windows,” said Copeland. “Rocks were found scattered on the ground outside the residence.”

Copeland said the resident had no idea why the house was targeted in this way.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

