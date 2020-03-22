You are the owner of this article.
Police: 6 spent shell casings found after reports of gunfire on East Olive Street
Police: 6 spent shell casings found after reports of gunfire on East Olive Street

DECATUR — Police patrol officers called to investigate reports of shots-fired in Decatur late Saturday night found six spent shell casings in the 200 block of East Olive Street.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said officers had been alerted to the gunfire at 11:09 p.m. and he said the casings were of .380 caliber, a handgun round.

“No one was reported injured and there were no signs of property damage,” Copeland added.

