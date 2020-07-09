Police: Stepmom also involved in 'excessive punishment' of 10-year-old Decatur boy

DECATUR — Police say the stepmother of a 10-year-old child subjected to "excessive punishment" faces preliminary charges for her role in the abuse.
Decatur police Detective James Knierim said the 39-year-old Decatur woman and the child's 41-year-old father forced the boy to run a mile outside in the heat and hold a push-up position if the child didn't do chores. He stayed in their custody for a week in May, police said.
The affidavit said the the woman tied a 2-by-4 to the boy's back to keep it straight while holding a push-up. When the child's arms would tire, his father would swat him on the buttocks with his hand or a flyswatter and the stepmom would force him to eat a spoonful of hot sauce, police said.
A nurse at Crossing Healthcare on May 17 found the boy to have bruises, police said.
The father was booked into Macon County Jail Tuesday on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a child and domestic battery.
The woman was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Wednesday afternoon on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a child and domestic battery. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.
A check of jail records Thursday afternoon showed her to be held on $75,000 bail, requiring $7,500 bond for release.
