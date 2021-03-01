Police: Stolen firearm, cannabis found in Decatur man's vehicle

DECATUR — Police say a handgun and several grams of cannabis were found in a Decatur man's car during a Friday traffic stop.
Court documents say the 23-year-old was pulled over in the 1300 block of North College Street. "The strong odor of raw cannabis" coming from the vehicle which prompted a probable cause search, the document stated.
A sworn affidavit said a Springfield Armory XDS 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found in a bag sitting on the backseat of the vehicle and approximately 3.9 grams of cannabis were found in the cupholder.
According to police, the handgun was later confirmed to stolen from Gainesville, Georgia.
The man was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Friday afternoon on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. A check of jail records Monday evening showed he was released on a $5,000 bond payment, setting initial bail at $50,000.
Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
Macon County Circuit Clerk records show the 23-year-old to have prior felony convictions.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten