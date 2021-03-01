Police: Stolen firearm, cannabis found in Decatur man's vehicle

DECATUR — Police say a handgun and several grams of cannabis were found in a Decatur man's car during a Friday traffic stop.

Court documents say the 23-year-old was pulled over in the 1300 block of North College Street. "The strong odor of raw cannabis" coming from the vehicle which prompted a probable cause search, the document stated.

A sworn affidavit said a Springfield Armory XDS 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found in a bag sitting on the backseat of the vehicle and approximately 3.9 grams of cannabis were found in the cupholder.

According to police, the handgun was later confirmed to stolen from Gainesville, Georgia.

The man was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Friday afternoon on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. A check of jail records Monday evening showed he was released on a $5,000 bond payment, setting initial bail at $50,000.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Macon County Circuit Clerk records show the 23-year-old to have prior felony convictions.