Police: Surprise U-Haul bill for Decatur man says he owes more than $5,000

DECATUR — A Decatur man contacted police Friday after getting a surprise U-Haul bill that said he owed more than $5,000.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the initial bill the 39-year-old man received showed he owed $75 for a rental he had not made in New Jersey between Sept. 26 and Dec. 20.

“And so he then called the number listed and was informed the actual bill was for an amount over $5,000,” added Copeland.

Police have listed the incident as a case of identity theft.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

