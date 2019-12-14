Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing Decatur man early Saturday

DECATUR — A 45-year-old man was arrested after police say he stabbed a 36-year-old Decatur man in the chest early Saturday.

Sgt. Brian Earles said an officer who was driving near Monroe and Eldorado streets around midnight was approached by the victim, who appeared to have been stabbed once. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what Earles described a serious injuries.

The suspect, James Ballard, was found a few blocks away from the scene and was arrested, Earles said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Ballard faces a preliminary charge of attempted first-degree murder. He remains in Macon County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.