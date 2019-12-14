You are the owner of this article.
Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing Decatur man early Saturday
James Ballard

James Ballard was arrested on Dec. 14 after police say he stabbed a man in Decatur. 

 Analisa Trofimuk

DECATUR — A 45-year-old man was arrested after police say he stabbed a 36-year-old Decatur man in the chest early Saturday.

Sgt. Brian Earles said an officer who was driving near Monroe and Eldorado streets around midnight was approached by the victim, who appeared to have been stabbed once. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what Earles described a serious injuries. 

The suspect, James Ballard, was found a few blocks away from the scene and was arrested, Earles said. 

Ballard faces a preliminary charge of attempted first-degree murder. He remains in Macon County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

