Police: Tire slasher also smashed Civic Center, Keil Building glass doors

DECATUR — Police on Tuesday filed more preliminary charges of criminal damage against Decatur man Travis C. Stewart, who is already facing multiple counts accusing him of slashing 20 tires on cars parked in downtown Decatur.

The new charges say it was Stewart, 36, who threw bricks through double glass doors at the entrance to the Decatur Civic Center and through a glass door at the Keil Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St., the administrative office of the Decatur School District.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with Decatur Police said investigations were continuing and Stewart remains the suspect in more criminal damage attacks that left smashed windows in the Transfer House and the downtown Salvation Army headquarters building.

Sworn affidavits said Stewart smashed the windows Saturday night and followed that up with the tire slashing Sunday night. Police Officer Joseph Kish said in the affidavits that Stewart was identified in surveillance video from both the Civic Center and Keil Building attacks, which resulted in a combined damage bill of more than $1,500.