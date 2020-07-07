Police: Tire slasher also smashed Civic Center, Keil Building glass doors

DECATUR — Police on Tuesday filed more preliminary charges of criminal damage against Decatur man Travis C. Stewart, who is already facing multiple counts accusing him of slashing 20 tires on cars parked in downtown Decatur.
The new charges say it was Stewart, 36, who threw bricks through double glass doors at the entrance to the Decatur Civic Center and through a glass door at the Keil Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St., the administrative office of the Decatur School District.
Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with Decatur Police said investigations were continuing and Stewart remains the suspect in more criminal damage attacks that left smashed windows in the Transfer House and the downtown Salvation Army headquarters building.
Sworn affidavits said Stewart smashed the windows Saturday night and followed that up with the tire slashing Sunday night. Police Officer Joseph Kish said in the affidavits that Stewart was identified in surveillance video from both the Civic Center and Keil Building attacks, which resulted in a combined damage bill of more than $1,500.
Kish also said Stewart was also identified in squad car video from officers investigating the tire damage to vehicles parked on East Prairie Street; Stewart had been arrested in the 700 block of East Prairie just after 10 p.m.
“Travis has previously been arrested for damaging the Decatur Police Department and a Macon County squad car,” Kish added.
In December Stewart was sentenced to 24 months' probation after pleading guilty to a charge of criminal defacement of property. He admitted spray-painting the word “Traitor” in the lobby of the Decatur Police Headquarters and the Macon County Courthouse. He also admitted breaking windows in a store and spray painting messages on several Decatur medical facilities.
A recent court-ordered medical examination said Stewart was mentally fit to stand trial on another charge accusing him of slashing the tires on the Macon County squad car. There had been a warrant outstanding for his arrest since he failed to show up at preliminary hearing June 24.
Stewart remains held in the Macon County Jail with no bail available. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
