Police track down, arrest Decatur man wanted for attempted murder

DECATUR — A man sought by police for an attempted murder in Decatur is now behind bars.

Davante D. Reed, 28, was arrested Saturday in Decatur in a joint operation involving detectives from Decatur police and the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, according to Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur police.

Copeland, speaking Sunday, said he did not have reports yet listing where Reed was found, but Macon County Jail records show him being booked into the facility at 8:14 p.m. Saturday.

Reed was wanted after a 42-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the night of Jan. 11 at the Gas Depot service station at 3603 E. William Street Road. Police responded to find the injured man at the scene of the crime with wounds so serious his survival was in doubt as surgeons fought to save him.

Police have not released further details about the shooting or a possible motive for the attack.