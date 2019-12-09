You are the owner of this article.
Police: Victim gives differing accounts of Decatur shooting
DECATUR — Decatur police say they are left without answers after a 21-year-old man who was shot in the lip Sunday morning told officers several stories.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers were sent to Decatur Memorial Hospital at 4:28 a.m. Sunday, responding to a gunshot victim. He said the 21-year-old was alert, but gave numerous different answers about how the shooting happened.

The victim’s 20-year-old cousin is facing a preliminary charge of obstructing justice after giving false information to officers, Copeland said. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office. Bond has not been set as of Monday morning.

It’s unclear why the 21-year-old was not arrested, Copeland said.

“We’re not sure what happened because of the numerous stories that were provided,” Copeland said.

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

