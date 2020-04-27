Police: Wanted Decatur man arrested with crack cocaine, $1,541 in cash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man was chased down by officers Sunday and found with crack cocaine and $1,541 in cash.

Police in sworn affidavit said officers recognized the man's car at about 7:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Hickory Street. The suspect, 21, was wanted for domestic battery, criminal damage to property and forgery.

When officers approached, he got out and ran until being tackled in the backyard of an East Walnut Street residence, the court document said. The man was found with a plastic baggie containing 7.1 grams of crack cocaine and bills totaling $1,541 bugling in his front pocket, police said. The officers in the affidavit said the ​the amount of the cocaine was "well over the typical drug user's amount" and "was consistent with sales and distribution."

The suspect told police he doesn't deal drugs and found the items, the court document said.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of manufacturing and delivering 1-15 grams of cocaine, manufacturing and delivering cocaine within 500 feet of a church or school and resisting a peace officer. The arrest site is 465 feet away from a church in the 1200 block of East Division Street.