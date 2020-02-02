Police: Warrant issued for Decatur woman whose 3 young children were left home alone

DECATUR — Police have issued a warrant of the arrest of a Decatur mother whose children aged 1, 4 and 5 were left home alone.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said police went to the woman’s house in the 2000 block of East Wood Street just after 11 p.m. in response to a call that the children — boys aged 1 and 5 and a 4-year-old girl — had no adult supervision.

“The officers located the three small children inside the residence,” added Copeland. “The doors were unsecured and no adults were home.”

Police tracked down the children’s 46-year-old grandmother who said she understood the mother’s 15-year-old niece was supposed to be watching them.

Copeland said officers finally made contact with the mother, 25, who said she had left about 9 p.m. and gone to Springfield. She said her niece had called her at 11 p.m. saying she wanted to leave. “The mother said she was on her way back but was unaware the 15-year-old had left,” Copeland added.

The niece was also contacted and had a completely different story: “She said she wasn’t watching the kids and was not asked to watch them,” said Copeland. He also said the mother never showed up at the house while police were there and a warrant was issued for her arrest.