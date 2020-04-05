Police: Warrant issued related to shooting at Dennis Avenue and Wood Street

DECATUR — Police late Sunday said that the person fatally shot at South Dennis Avenue and West Wood Street was a 36-year-old Decatur resident. They said he was shot multiple times.
Authorities in a statement also said an arrest warrant was obtained for Bryant K. Bunch, 37, on a charge of first-degree murder. Police said Bunch should be considered armed and dangerous.
"The investigation indicates this was not a random crime and it is not believed to be gang related," the statement said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 423-TIPS.
