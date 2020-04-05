Police: Warrant issued related to shooting at Dennis Avenue and Wood Street

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police late Sunday said that the person fatally shot at South Dennis Avenue and West Wood Street was a 36-year-old Decatur resident. They said he was shot multiple times.

Authorities in a statement also said an arrest warrant was obtained for Bryant K. Bunch, 37, on a charge of first-degree murder. Police said Bunch should be considered armed and dangerous.

"The investigation indicates this was not a random crime and it is not believed to be gang related," the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 423-TIPS.

