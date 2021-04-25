Police: Witnesses see driver fire at Decatur home

DECATUR — Eye-witnesses told police they watched a vehicle pull up just before 1 p.m. Saturday and a man inside fired one shot at an occupied Decatur home in the 1400 block of East Walnut Street.
Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with the Decatur Police Department said no one was injured and officers responding could find no bullet damage to the house. He said the person living there had no explanation for why someone would want to fire at his home.
2021 mugshots from the Herald & Review
