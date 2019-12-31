You are the owner of this article.
Police: Woman arrested after Decatur police chase that hit 60 mph
Police: Woman arrested after Decatur police chase that hit 60 mph

DECATUR — A 22-year-old Decatur woman who fled from police in a car chase that reached 60mph in a 30mph zone told the arresting officer she “wasn’t certain” why she tried to run, according to reports.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the pursuit started around 8:30 p.m. Monday when Officer Brent Morey activated his squad car lights and attempted to pull the woman over for a traffic infraction near the intersection of S. 22nd and E. Clay streets.

“The vehicle then rapidly accelerated westbound on Clay Street, pulling away from me,” said Morey, who then turned on his siren and set off in pursuit.

“The vehicle accelerated to approximately 60mph as it disobeyed the stop sign, traveling westbound through the intersection of Clay and 20th. This is a residential area where the speed limit is 30mph.”

Morey describes the pursued driver losing control, severing a fire hydrant from its mount in the 1900 block of E. Clay before her vehicle spun around and ended up in the front yard of a home.

“The driver exited the driver’s seat and began to run southbound along the west side of E. Clay,” added Morey. “She ... then ran westbound on the backside of a residence where she was tackled and taken into custody. ... (She) told officers she wasn’t certain why she ran but knew the police were chasing her.”

The woman was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated fleeing/eluding police and resisting/obstructing a peace officer; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. Macon County Jail records showed the woman has since been released after posting bond of $20,000; prosecutors had asked for $25,000.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

