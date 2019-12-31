Police: Woman arrested after Decatur police chase that hit 60 mph

DECATUR — A 22-year-old Decatur woman who fled from police in a car chase that reached 60mph in a 30mph zone told the arresting officer she “wasn’t certain” why she tried to run, according to reports.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the pursuit started around 8:30 p.m. Monday when Officer Brent Morey activated his squad car lights and attempted to pull the woman over for a traffic infraction near the intersection of S. 22nd and E. Clay streets.

“The vehicle then rapidly accelerated westbound on Clay Street, pulling away from me,” said Morey, who then turned on his siren and set off in pursuit.

“The vehicle accelerated to approximately 60mph as it disobeyed the stop sign, traveling westbound through the intersection of Clay and 20th. This is a residential area where the speed limit is 30mph.”

Morey describes the pursued driver losing control, severing a fire hydrant from its mount in the 1900 block of E. Clay before her vehicle spun around and ended up in the front yard of a home.