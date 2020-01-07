You are the owner of this article.
Police: Woman arrested in Decatur after attacking former boyfriend, ramming his car
DECATUR — A woman was arrested after police say she repeatedly struck her ex-boyfriend and rammed his car multiple times with her vehicle. 

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the violent incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 600 block of West Macon Street.

Police Officer Michael Lawary said the 25-year-old man was in bed watching television at 2:30 a.m. when he heard his bedroom door open and found his ex-girlfriend, 28, standing there.

“(He) stated that he had another female in the room with him, and this upset (the suspect),” said Lawary. “He advised that she then attacked him with an unknown object in her hand, using it to strike him in the arm and head.”

Lawary said the man described how he managed to shove the woman out of his bedroom before she ran outside and jumped into her sport utility vehicle. “He stated that she drove head-on into his vehicle that was parked in the driveway,” Lawary added. “He stated that she would back up and then ram the vehicle again. He advised that she did this three to five times before she drove away.”

Lawary checked out the man's car and said it had suffered “extensive front end damage” and he saw similar damage to the front of the woman’s vehicle.

Police had found and arrested her by 3:25 a.m. and she was booked on preliminary charges of criminal damage and domestic battery; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. Macon County Jail records showed the woman remained in custody Tuesday night in lieu of meeting bail set at $7,500, which means she most post $750 to bond out.

