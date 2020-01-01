Police: Woman arrested in stabbing death of Taylorville man

TAYLORVILLE — Police say a 21-year-old woman has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 40-year-old man in Taylorville on Tuesday.

Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler released the details of what he described on Facebook as a tragedy and "very sad situation." He said his department, along with the Taylorville Fire Department and Dunn's Ambulance, was sent at 1:08 p.m. to an address in the 1000 block of East Adams Street.

They found Jason R. Bright, 40, bleeding from a single stab wound to the chest. Officers started first aid and secured the scene for arriving medical personnel. Bright was taken to Taylorville Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries, Wheeler said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Police found during the investigation that the suspect, Michaela L. Herpstreith, fled to a different location. Officers were able to take her into custody without incident. Herpstrieth and Bright were known to be in a relationship, Wheeler said.

Wheeler said she was transported to the Christian County Sheriff's Office for processing. The investigation is ongoing.