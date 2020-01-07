Police: Woman says she was shot at on Decatur's northwest side after selling cancelled Link card

DECATUR — A 42-year-old woman told officers she was shot at by a man on Decatur's northwest side around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after she sold him a cancelled Link Card, police say.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers were sent to the intersection of West Monroe and North King Streets after the woman told them she had been accosted by a man she conducts business with by getting Link Cards from people and selling them to him.

The cards are used for food stamps and other benefits.

The woman told police she only knows him by a nickname, Copeland said.

One of the cards she sold him had been cancelled, so the man became irritated and said she owed him the money, Copeland said. The man walked up to the pair and threatened them, and as they fled, the suspect fired two shots in their direction.

No one was injured, Copeland said.

