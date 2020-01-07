Police: Woman says she was shot at on Decatur's northwest side after selling cancelled Link card

DECATUR — A 42-year-old woman told officers she was shot at by a man on Decatur's northwest side around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after she sold him a cancelled Link Card, police say.
Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers were sent to the intersection of West Monroe and North King Streets after the woman told them she had been accosted by a man she conducts business with by getting Link Cards from people and selling them to him.
The cards are used for food stamps and other benefits.
The woman told police she only knows him by a nickname, Copeland said.
One of the cards she sold him had been cancelled, so the man became irritated and said she owed him the money, Copeland said. The man walked up to the pair and threatened them, and as they fled, the suspect fired two shots in their direction.
No one was injured, Copeland said.
2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Jerome Davis
Jerome B. Davis, 51, was initially arrested on a preliminary charge of armed robbery that happened at 11:23 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2019, at Maffit Street Market, 375 S. Maffit St., Decatur police said in a statement. He also faces a preliminary charge of aggravated robbery. Police said that incident occurred at 10:09 p.m. on Aug. 12 at China House Restaurant, 1205 E. Eldorado St.
HERALD & REVIEW
Dalton C. Skinner
Dalton C. Skinner has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to an animal after police said he beat his dog and left it urine soaked and lying in a bathtub. He did not appear for a scheduled court date, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
READ MORE
Anthony K. Williams
Anthony K. Williams was sentenced to 24 months' probation Wednesday, March 27, after he appeared in court and pleaded guilty to grabbing the buttocks of a woman as she was waiting in the checkout line of the ROSS store in Hickory Point Mall.
Read more here.
Kevin M. Roark
Kevin M. Roark is accused of threatening a Decatur driver with a gun and then following him around town threatening to kill him on March 6. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of being an armed habitual criminal.
Read more here.
Stacey Darrell Bates
Stacey Darrell Bates is accused of entering an apartment, punching a man while holding a gun and demanding money on Feb. 16.He faces preliminary Class X felony charge of armed home invasion.
Read more here.
Leonde D. Johnson
Leonde D. Johnson pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary from a video gambling parlor and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Read more here.
Johnathan M. Radley
Johnathan M. Radley was arrested on a warrant and booked into the Macon County Jail on a preliminary Class X charge of armed robbery with a firearm after police said he robbed a 17-year-old of money and a cellphone.
Read more here.
Roy M. Wilks
Roy M. Wilks, a Decatur man originally charged with fracturing a woman’s skull with a hammer, was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated battery.
READ MORE
Charles H. Drain
Charles H. Drain is facing a preliminary drug charge after Macon County sheriff's deputies said they found 2½ pounds of cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Read more here.
Maurice D. Cline
Maurice D. Cline was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in the Nov. 12 hold-up of the Subway restaurant at 1621 E. Eldorado St.
Read more here.
Tony Reid
Scott A. Gentry
Scott A. Gentry of New Berlin is accused of possessing child pornography on his cellphone, and his case has been transferred to federal court.
Read more here.
Tiffany R. Rogers
Tiffany R. Rogers faces preliminary charges of the possession with intent to deliver of more than 200 grams of a schedule 1 narcotic and controlled substance trafficking.
Read more here.
Devontae C. Jones
Devontae C. Jones was sentenced to 2 years in prison after pleading guilty to a single count of aggravated battery causing bodily harm to a child under 13.
Read more here.
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Cornell D.A. Johnson has been arraigned in federal court on charges he sexually exploited children as young as 4 to obtain pornographic images.
Read more here.
Gary L. Boyle
Gary L. Boyle
is accused of sexually assaulting a child younger than 13. He faces a preliminary charge of predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony. Read more here.
Anthony Myers
Anthony Myers is charged with murder and endangering the life and health of a child in the death of 2-year-old Ta’Naja Barnes.
READ MORE
Sidney J. Flinn
Sidney J. Flinn was arrested after he struck and killed a pedestrian with his pickup truck. Flinn faces preliminary charges of reckless homicide and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol causing death.
Read more here.
Twanka L. Davis
Twanka L. Davis was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Ta'Naja Barnes.
Read more here.
Thomas L. Gill
Thomas L. Gill, the Decatur man whose struggle to resist arrest led to a service weapon being fired and a police officer wounded, was sentenced to four years in prison July 10.
READ MORE
Frank E. Sherman
Frank E. Sherman faces preliminary charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Read more here.
Jaylyn Cook
Kassie M. Benton
Kassie M. Benton, the former Eisenhower High School secretary who police say had sex with a 17-year-old student, pleaded guilty July 25 to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. She was sentenced to 48 months of sex offender probation.
READ MORE
Mark A. Marquis
Mark A. Marquis of Decatur was convicted Oct. 23 on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving two boys younger than 10. The same jury had also acquitted the Decatur man of three additional counts of predatory criminal sexual assault after the three-day trial.
READ MORE
Adam L. Agee
Adam L. Agee has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, domestic battery and unlawful restraint after he was accused of attacking his wife for not fixing him a meal.
Read more here.
Jaquarius L. West
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Ashley N. Jobe faces a preliminary charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
Read more here.
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Steven L. McClennon Jr. has pleaded not guilty to domestic battery charges after police said he attacked his girlfriend when their baby accidentally kicked him in his gunshot wound.
Read more here.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Traveon L. Hood was sentenced to 30 months in prison on June 20. Police say he forced his way onto a school bus and made threats to 'hit the kids this his daughter.'
READ MORE
Anthony Grampsas
Anthony Grampsas faces McLean County charges of murder, home invasion with a firearm, armed robbery, robbery and residential burglary in the death of a Bloomington man.
Read more here.
Tyjuan Bruce
Tyjuan Bruce faces McLean County charges of murder, home invasion with a firearm, armed robbery, robbery and residential burglary in the death of a Bloomington man.
Read more here.
Richard J. Rush
Richard J. Rush, the man accused of repeatedly punching a fellow employee during a dispute at his Decatur workplace, was sentenced to 24 months' probation Monday. Rush, 57, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to a single charge of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony.
Read more here.
Billiejo L. Soyster
Billiejo L. Soyster has pleaded not guilty to murder in the stabbing death of her boyfriend on New Year's Day in Decatur.
Read more here.
Garold Holloway
Garold Holloway, the Decatur child rapist convicted again after a retrial, was handed the same sentence in April 2019 that he received after his first trial: a total of 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Read more here.
Jamonta R. Blythe
Jamonta R. Blythe, the teenage Decatur father who prosecutors say tortured his 10-week-old baby daughter by inflicting second-degree burns with a heated metal pipe, was sent to prison for 10 years on Sept. 30.
READ MORE
Marvin F. Smith
Marvin F. Smith of Decatur was sentenced in Macon County Circuit Court after earlier pleading guilty to a single count of aggravated criminal sexual assault involving bodily harm in an attack on a woman in his apartment.
Read more here.
Antwain J. Ward
Antwain J. Ward pleaded guilty to one count of the predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13, a Class X felony. He was sentenced to nine years in prison in May.
READ MORE.
Deion J. Sims
Deion J. Sims, 18, pleaded guilty to a residential burglary charge and was sentenced to 24 months probation.
Read more here.
Nicholas K. Lotts
Nicholas K. Lotts pleaded guilty to an amended burglary charge and received 24 months of probation.
Read more here.
Andrew J. Cox
Andrew J. Cox has pleaded not guilty to the aggravated battery of his 83-year-old grandmother.
Read more here.
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Rahiam A. Shabazz is one of four teens accused of home invasion and armed robbery after police responded to a series of home invasion reports.
Read more here.
Bryon D. Theus
Bryon D. Theus is one of four teens accused of home invasion and armed robbery after police responded to a series of home invasion reports.
Read more here.
Dondrion L. Austin
Dondrion L. Austin is one of four teens accused of home invasion and armed robbery after police responded to a series of home invasion reports.
Read more here.
Joseph L. Williams
Joseph L. Williams has pleaded not guilty to making a terrorist threat after police said he vowed to learn how to make bombs and blow up police stations in Decatur.
Read more here.
Jarius T. Fuller
Authorities say Jarius T. Fuller assaulted his attorney in Macon County Circuit Court in October. Fuller had just been determined unfit to stand trial. He is facing charges of aggravated battery after he was accused of attacking two correctional officers and two inmates at the jail in October 2018.
READ MORE.
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Owens.
Ryne J. Woods
Ryne J. Woods.
Cameron T. Taylor
Cameron T. Taylor is accused of killing Nathaniel D. Majors on the night of Jan. 27. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder.
Read more here.
Colby J. Park
Colby J. Park, 20, of Decatur is facing felony charges after police said he bit a 6-year-old boy during a sexual assault. He was arrested and booked on preliminary charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery.
Read more here.
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Roy M. Wilks Jr., accused of opening fire on a Decatur street and trying to shoot to death a man who once robbed him, pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder Wednesday. Read more.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Tyrone L. Humphrey was sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment without parole on March 27 for the 1994 double execution-style shooting deaths of teenagers Shane Storm and Mathew Whitacre, and the murder of 29-year-old Sheri Ellis, gunned down in a convenience store robbery.
Read more here.
Javonne D. Russell
Javonne D. Russell has pleaded not guilty after prosecutors said he robbed a Decatur woman of $1,200 and hit her so hard he lacerated her mouth and fractured her jaw.
Read more here.
Trayon S. Jones
Trayon S. Jones has been arrested in connection with charges that he beat and raped a woman who refused to have sex with him, police said.
Read more here.
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Jechelle D. Hendrix is accused of entering his ex-girlfriend's house and pointing a gun at her head. He faces preliminary charges of home invasion, a Class X felony; possession of a firearm by a felon; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon; motor vehicle theft; and domestic battery with a prior.
Read more here.
Floyd D. Banks
Floyd D. Banks was arrested July 24 in Mississippi in the Christmas Day shooting death of Marvin T. Murphy. Banks was brought to Macon County and is awaiting formal charges.
Read more.
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Ricardo Q. Holloway was arrested Aug. 16 after Macon County sheriff's deputies say he threatened to kill a man and his two children over a debt owed, and later appeared at the school that one of the children attends.
Read more.
Taylor R. Szekely
Taylor R. Szekely was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison on Feb. 11 for the repeated rape and sexual abuse of two Decatur girls younger than 13. He pleaded guilty to the predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Read more here.
Angela M. Baker
Angela M. Baker is now serving a 24-month probation term after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony linked to the distribution of synthetic cannabis, also known as K2.
Read more here.
Antwanette R. Atkins
Antwanette R. Atkins pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver after she was charged with distributing synthetic cannabis, also known as K2, from a Decatur motel. She was sentenced to 24 months' probation.
READ MORE.
Durames K. Johnson
Durames K. Johnson, a Decatur man caught carrying a backpack stuffed with illegal and illegally possessed drugs, was sentenced to 24 months probation.
READ MORE
Michael Lawary
Michael Lawary was arrested and placed on administrative leave from the Decatur Police Department following a domestic battery incident in his home, police said Aug. 13.
Read the story.
Ray M. James
Police arrested Ray M. James on Aug. 10 on preliminary charges of first-degree murder in the stabbing of Cody Drew, 24, of Decatur.
Read more.
Lamont D. Wright
Lamont D. Wright was sentenced to 22 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping, strangling and breaking the finger of his girlfriend.
READ MORE
Blake A. Lunardi
Blake A. Lunardi was found guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, and single counts of aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful restraint, and domestic battery and criminal damage.
READ MORE
Casey T. Wiley
Casey T. Wiley, accused of terrorizing his mother and shooting at her, was acquitted of attempted murder, armed violence, armed robbery and aggravated battery and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. But the jurors also found him guilty of three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a shotgun, rifle and handgun.
READ MORE
Johnnie L. Murphy
Johnnie L. Murphy pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm as well as charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the shooting and wounding of a Decatur woman.
Read more.
Selley X. Tullison
Selley X. Tullison caught up in an exchange of gunfire on a Decatur street that left two people wounded, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon.
READ MORE
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Kristy M. Fredstrom is awaiting trial on charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery involving punching her father and dragging him with a car. She has pleaded not guilty.
Read more here.
Romell D. Hill
Romell D. Hill.
Austin L. Crist
Austin L. Crist, 24, was arrested May 2 in Oakley by officers working with Illinois State Police Task Force 6. He faces preliminary felony charges of armed violence, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful use of cannabis-based product manufacturing equipment.
Read more here.
Leondous H. Coleman
Leondous H. Coleman, a Decatur man who told a judge he’d endured a rough childhood and “never had a chance” was sentenced to six years in prison Sept. 19 after
pleading guilty to gun and drug offenses. READ MORE
Skylar L. Cook
Skylar L. Cook, 24, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to a single count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony. Cook was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to having sex with a 16-year-old girl.
Read more here.
Terrance J. Wilson
Terrance J. Wilson, who had just started serving a 10-year sentence for armed robbery in Decatur, was sentenced in June to an additional seven years for an escape attempt that involved squirting a guard in the face with a cocktail of cleaning fluid and Wilson’s urine.
READ MORE.
Tamme R. King
The former employee of Mount Zion Self-Storage has been arrested on charges she stole more than $100,000 from the business. She has pleaded not guilty. Read more here.
Laurel A. Szekely
Laurel A. Szekely pleaded not guilty to three counts of committing aggravated battery to a child that caused permanent disability. Decatur Police reports said Szekely inflicted injuries so severe her baby son suffered bleeding inside his skull and two broken bones in his left leg.
READ MORE
John T. McKown
John T. McKown was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison in July 2019. Police say he repeatedly sexually assaulted a boy over a period of years, from age of 6 to 11.
Read more.
Emmanuel Dunklin
Emmanual Dunklin, who led former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett on a high-speed chase through Decatur before crashing his getaway car and injuring two passengers was sentenced to a total of five years in prison.
Read more here.
Zachary D. Batson
Zachary D. Batson has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, armed home invasion and residential burglary. A woman was shot and wounded three times during a home invasion the night of Sept. 20, 2017, in Decatur’s Park City Mobile Home Community.
Read more here.
Lewis Jackson
Lewis Jackson has pleaded not guilty to
to charges of manufacture/delivery of heroin and possession of the drug. Read more here.
Matthew D. Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson, the Decatur father who was driving under the influence of alcohol in the car crash that caused the death of his 17-month-old daughter, was sentenced to four years in prison.
Read more here.
Deonta O. Johnson
Deonta O. Johnson was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 45 years in prison for the second time in the stomping death of Jerry Newingham, 61, and attempted murder in the attack on Kevin Wilson, on Aug. 24, 2009.
Read more here.
Tyronn L. Ricks
Tyronn L. Ricks pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of two male victims shot and wounded in a car.
READ MORE.
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Jamaal Anthony Jackson pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of two male victims shot and wounded in a car.
READ MORE.
Jose Luis Aboytes
Jose Luis Aboytes pleaded guilty April 24 to one Class X felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, ending his trial on charges he raped and sexually abused a girl younger than 13 from his congregation.
READ MORE.
Damien O. McClure
Damien O. McClure was sentenced to seven years in prison in September. Prosecutors say was at the center of a scheme to smuggle drugs into the Macon County Jail using methamphetamine-laced coloring book pages. He pleaded guilty to a single count of methamphetamine conspiracy.
READ MORE.
Tammy L. Leigh
Tammy L. Leigh was sentenced May 23, 2019, to 24 months probation. She had pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution.
READ MORE.
Rebecca J. Arndt
Rebecca J. Arndt pleaded guilty to a charge of methamphetamine conspiracy. She was sentenced to 24 months probation Oct. 1.
READ MORE.
Shannon J. Ward
Shannon J. Ward was sentenced Sept. 18 after she appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of bringing a controlled substance into a penal institution, a Class 1 felony.
READ MORE.
Jason F. Belman
Jason F. Belman was sentenced to three years in prison Aug. 13 after the Decatur man pleaded guilty to a charge of trying to seduce a 12-year-old girl to commit sex acts with him.
READ MORE.
Adam J. Frydenger
Adam J. Frydenger was sentenced to 24 months' probation May 2 after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
READ MORE.
Devante J. Hall
Devante J. Hall was found guilty of leading Decatur police on a high-speed chase while he dumped a loaded handgun out the car window. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Nov. 22.
READ MORE.
Nathan C. Parnell
Nathan C. Parnell was sentenced to 55 years in prison in September. Prosecutors said he beat and sexually assaulted a terrified woman before chasing her all the way to the front door of Decatur Police Headquarters.
READ MORE.
Tristin R. Jones
Tristin R. Jones pleaded guilty in Macon County Circuit Court in May to one count of cruelty to animals for throwing his family's pet Chihuahua.
READ MORE.
Antwone L. Clemmons
Antwone L. Clemmons was arrested in May after police said 9 ounces of cocaine and four firearms were found inside a house in the 1500 block of East Grand Avenue.
READ MORE.
Lamentae R. Turner
Lamentae R. Turner was arrested after police say they found a 9 mm handgun and nearly half an ounce of crack cocaine following a raid on his Decatur home.
READ MORE.
Joseph A. Baker
Joseph A. Baker pleaded guilty in Macon County Circuit Court to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
READ MORE.
Marcus E. Flagg
Marcus E. Flagg is serving a 4½-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to shooting and wounding a random passing motorist in Decatur.
READ MORE.
Lewis Jackson
Former Eisenhower High School basketball star Lewis Jackson was arrested in 2017 after police said they found more than 70 grams of heroin in his vehicle. He was sentenced to six years in prison in June 2019 after pleading guilty to a drug charge, but was recommended for prison boot camp that would shorten the sentence.
READ MORE.
Avante M. Flesch
Avante M. Flesch was sent to prison for seven years for the involuntary manslaughter of 12-year-old Marqueius N. Gray.
READ MORE.
Brandon M. Diggs
Brandon M. Diggs was sentenced to 24 months of probation. Prosecutors say he walked off with his parents’ 100-pound safe holding more than $8,000 in cash and jewelry.
READ MORE.
Alvin Bond
Alvin Bond was arrested in June for arranging nearly two pounds of methamphetamine to be delivered to him from Mexico using the U.S. Postal Service, police said.
READ MORE.
Yaree S. Wiley
Yaree S. Wiley was sentenced to three years in prison in June after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon — which was all prosecutors said they had left to charge him with after a victim refused to testify. READ MORE.
Devonta M. Bond
Devonta M. Bond was sentenced to 15 years in prison July 24 for the shooting and wounding of a male victim during a robbery in a Decatur hotel parking lot.
READ MORE
Tracey A. Janes
Tracey A. Janes, the Mount Zion man convicted of raping and sexually assaulting a girl over five years from the age of 9, was sentenced to a total of 74 years in prison on Oct. 8.
READ MORE
Micah J. Hale
Micah J. Hale pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted fraud and refunded more than $9,800 he took as a down payment for work he never started.
READ MORE
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Lepolean N. Reasonover was sentenced to 2½ years in prison July 11 after he was caught by police driving past Decatur with a truck full of appliances bought with ripped off credit card numbers.
READ MORE
Jonathan J. Walker
Jonathan J. Walker, who prosecutors say punished a 9-year-old boy’s misbehavior by whipping him with a leather belt and burning his arm with the heated tip of a cigarette lighter,
was sentenced to 12 months probation. READ MORE
Emmett J. Rogers
Emmett J. Rogers was indicted on federal child sexual exploitation and child pornography charges.
READ MORE
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Ryan H.J. O’Neal was sent to prison for 24 years Oct. 16 for his role in the robbery and murder four years ago of 21-year-old Cesley Taylor.
READ MORE
Maurice K. Dozier
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Dustin Ellis was arrested Aug. 2 after police say he attempted to have nearly half of a pound of drugs mailed to his residence from Belgium.
READ MORE
Avery Drake
Avery Drake was arrested Dec. 5 after police say he obstructed justice in a shooting at Decatur Inn that left a 21-year-old man dead.
READ MORE
Marcius V. Ferguson
Marcius V. Ferguson has pleaded not guilty to the rape of a teenage girl prosecutors say was committed a year ago.
READ MORE
Cory J. Marquis
Cory J. Marquis pleaded not guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm and being an armed habitual criminal. Prosecutors say fired a bullet at his former girlfriend’s car while she was in the driver’s seat.
READ MORE
Aaron K. Greer
Aaron K. Greer is a Decatur handyman who prosecutors say showed up drunk and threatened to kill the woman he was going to work for. He pleaded not guilty Dec. 4 to sending text message death threats.
READ MORE
Moses J. Ratliff
Moses J. Ratliff was punished with extra time on a previous prison sentence after police were able to tie him to a Decatur burglary from the blood he left behind from being stabbed by a 12-year-old boy defending his home. He pleaded guilty Nov. 15.
READ MORE
Santonio Byars Sr.
A Macon County Jury convicted Santonio Byars of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 22-year-old Tobby J. Buhs.
READ MORE
Robert N. Meola
Robert N. Meola was booked into Macon County Jail on preliminary predatory child sex charges after being apprehended in San Diego on a warrant. A victim made a sexual assault complaint on July 30 regarding events occurring between 2005 and 2008 while the victim lived in Mount Zion and Decatur.
READ MORE
Craig L. Owens
Craig L. Owens was sentenced Nov. 21 to 24 months probation and ordered to complete an anger management class. Police say he whipped a 9-year-old girl with a belt for getting her math homework questions wrong.
READ MORE
Jessica A. Logan
Jessica A. Logan has pleaded not guilty to suffocating her 19-month-old son to death.
READ MORE
Zachary D. Batson
Zachary D. Batson was sentenced Nov. 14 to five years in prison after he
pleaded guilty to burglary. He had been the getaway driver in a burglary that ended in attempted murder. READ MORE
Levi J. Goodman
Levi J. Goodman, 19, pleaded not guilty Nov. 13 to two counts of child pornography/solicitation of a child. He is accused of swapping explicit pictures with a 13-year-old girl.
READ MORE
Matthew L. Rice
Matthew L. Rice is pleading not guilty to charges that he opened fire during a fight in the parking lot of the downtown Decatur Masonic Temple.
READ MORE
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Jarquez A. Hobbs is facing charges after breaking into a Decatur home in August and sexually assaulting a girl under 13 years old.
READ MORE
James Ballard
James Ballard was arrested on Dec. 14 after police say he stabbed a man in Decatur.
READ MORE
Analisa Trofimuk
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Kwantrevis D. Richardson was sentenced Monday to spend the rest of his life in prison for the brutal double murder of two Decatur men.
READ MORE
Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites
