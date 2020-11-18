Police: Woman stole car, gun from Decatur apartment

Danner said the grandson described meeting the woman and then a sexual encounter back in his apartment. “... He stated that upon exiting the bathroom, (she) was gone. He stated he realized at this time that the ignition key to his Nissan Altima was missing from his keyring.”

Danner said he saw the drawer to his nightstand was open and the semi-automatic pistol that belonged to his grandfather was also missing.

Without explaining what prompted it, Danner said he had interviewed the grandson on Nov. 15 when the man had revealed new information. Danner said he had described trying to get the car back himself shortly after the theft had occurred, and had found the vehicle, along with the woman and her boyfriend, at the address on North Gebhart Court where the party had been.

“He asked her for the gun and car back,” said Danner. “(She) and (her boyfriend) told him they had to go get the gun but refused to take him with them. They got into the car and drove off. He attempted multiple times to contact them but they never answered…”