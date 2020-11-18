Police: Woman stole car, gun from Decatur apartment

DECATUR — A Decatur man told police a woman who he met at a party and brought back to his apartment stole his car and a semi-automatic handgun.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said those alleged thefts were committed July 4 and the 25-year-old suspect had been arrested Sept. 11 after she fled from police in another stolen vehicle that had been taken from Springfield.
That car was driven by a 33-year-old man described as the woman’s boyfriend and the affidavit said she jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away as he was being arrested during a traffic stop. She was pursued by police and also arrested. She was then rearrested in the Macon County Jail on Tuesday and booked on preliminary charges of stealing the grandson’s car as well as possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Detective Jason Danner with Decatur police said the stolen Decatur car, a silver Nissan Altima valued at $27,500, had been recovered back on July 9 after it was chased and stopped by Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Danner said the 33-year-old boyfriend had been driving that car on his own and later told detectives he had obtained the vehicle from the woman after she had stolen it from the grandson.
Danner said the grandson had reported the vehicle stolen the day after the theft when his 83-year-old grandfather became concerned after noticing it was gone. The grandson lives in an apartment above a detached garage on the grandfather’s property and the vehicle had been a gift from his grandfather.
Danner said the grandson described meeting the woman and then a sexual encounter back in his apartment. “... He stated that upon exiting the bathroom, (she) was gone. He stated he realized at this time that the ignition key to his Nissan Altima was missing from his keyring.”
Danner said he saw the drawer to his nightstand was open and the semi-automatic pistol that belonged to his grandfather was also missing.
Without explaining what prompted it, Danner said he had interviewed the grandson on Nov. 15 when the man had revealed new information. Danner said he had described trying to get the car back himself shortly after the theft had occurred, and had found the vehicle, along with the woman and her boyfriend, at the address on North Gebhart Court where the party had been.
“He asked her for the gun and car back,” said Danner. “(She) and (her boyfriend) told him they had to go get the gun but refused to take him with them. They got into the car and drove off. He attempted multiple times to contact them but they never answered…”
A check of Macon County Jail Records showed the woman remained in custody Wednesday with bail set at $80,000, meaning she must post $8,000 to bond out. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. Her boyfriend is being held in the Sangamon County Jail facing multiple felony charges.
