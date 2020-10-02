Police: Woman uses 2-by-4 to hit man in Decatur incident

DECATUR — A 43-year-old woman was being held Friday on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery after police say she hit a man with a 2-by-4, causing a skull fracture.

The incident happened Sept. 5 in the 900 block of East North Street and started when the woman tried to get a man to leave her friend's residence, police said. The man, who had been drinking and was described as being disorderly, pushed the woman down before she used the 2-by-4 to strike him in the head, according to a sworn affidavit.

Police say the man was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital, lost consciousness in the Emergency Room around 3:35 a.m. and was found to have suffered a skull fracture and "massive" brain bleed that required neurosurgery. He had to be placed on a ventilator, and hospital doctors found it unlikely that he would fully recover from the injuries, police say.

The woman was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday evening. A check of jail records Friday evening showed she was held on $250,000 bail, meaning $25,000 is required for release on bond. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.